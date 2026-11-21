Traffic on the Dwarka Expressway and Central Peripheral Road (CPR) will be halted 12 times for approximately 10 minutes each on Sunday as Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) carries out work to shift a high-tension transmission line, traffic police said on Friday.

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According to an advisory issued by Gurugram traffic police, HVPNL will remove 12 conductors of the 400kV double-circuit Daulatabad-Sector 72 transmission line, which passes through the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (HSIIDC) Global City project area, the CPR green belt and across the Dwarka Expressway.

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The work will require temporary traffic stoppages at and around the Dwarka Expressway-CPR junction, affecting both the main carriageway and service roads, starting around 10am on Sunday. However, officials have not specified when the work will conclude.

Separately, the LC-4C railway crossing near Sultanpur village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road will remain closed to vehicular traffic throughout Saturday for repairs to railway tracks and adjoining roads, which have developed deep potholes.

Traffic police have announced alternative routes to minimise disruption.

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{{^usCountry}} Vehicles travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar have been advised to take the route via Chandu, Badli and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur before proceeding towards Mubarakpur and the Jhajjar bypass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vehicles travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar have been advised to take the route via Chandu, Badli and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur before proceeding towards Mubarakpur and the Jhajjar bypass. {{/usCountry}}

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Commuters travelling from Jhajjar and Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram can use the Jhajjar bypass via Mubarakpur and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur.

Those travelling from Pataudi and Jhajjar towards Gurugram via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) flyover have been advised to take the Pataudi-Pachgaon route.

Vehicles travelling from Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram can alternatively use the route via Farrukhnagar grain market and Wazirpur, or travel through Badli in Delhi.

Commuters travelling from Rohtak and Jhajjar towards Gurugram have also been advised to use the Badli route.