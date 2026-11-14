Faridabad identifies new waste dumping site after HC halts disposal in Aravallis

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has identified a temporary site in Mirzapur village to dump the city’s unsegregated municipal waste after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Haryana government to stop further dumping on 152 acres of ecologically sensitive Aravalli land near Bhakri village, officials said.

Faridabad generates approximately 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily, leaving a substantial gap between the city’s waste generation and its existing processing capacity. (Representative photo)

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MCF officials told HT that the civic body would continue dumping fresh waste at the Mirzapur site until the processing capacity of the Pratapgarh waste management facility is increased from 200 tonnes to 650 tonnes per day.

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Faridabad generates approximately 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily, leaving a substantial gap between the city’s waste generation and its existing processing capacity.

Environmentalists have questioned the civic body’s continued reliance on dumping unsegregated waste, saying the practice violates the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which mandate waste segregation at source and scientific management of municipal waste.

Earlier this month, HT reported that environmentalists and villagers had protested against the dumping of mixed waste on Aravalli land near Bhakri village and demanded proper segregation and disposal.

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{{^usCountry}} Kailash Bhiduri, a member of Save Aravallis Trust, said the organisation had submitted a memorandum to Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha, raising concerns over the city’s ineffective waste collection, segregation and management system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kailash Bhiduri, a member of Save Aravallis Trust, said the organisation had submitted a memorandum to Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha, raising concerns over the city’s ineffective waste collection, segregation and management system. {{/usCountry}}

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“Unsegregated mixed waste dumping is a serious environmental, public health and ecological damage, particularly when it is dumped in open spaces, near forests, residential areas or waste bodies. It is a clear violation of solid waste management rules, 2026. We saw what happened in the ecologically sensitive area of Aravallis near Bhakri village. A solution and accountability is required from the civic authorities,” he said.

The deputy commissioner did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

An MCF official said the civic body would continue using the Mirzapur site until the Pratapgarh plant’s processing capacity is upgraded.

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“Once the plant becomes operational with the enhanced capacity, we will clear the waste dumped at the newly identified site. There is no segregation of waste at present, and we are in the process of floating a tender for it,” the official said.

MCF began dumping mixed waste near Bhakri village after Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the civic body earlier this year to stop sending fresh waste to the Bandhwari landfill.

The high court, in its interim order on November 5, restrained further dumping on the 152-acre Aravalli site until the next hearing on December 4.