Faridabad kidney transplant case: PGIMS serves notice to hospital

Gurugram: The Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has served a notice to QRG Hospital in Faridabad, asking it to explain the allegations of irregularities in a kidney transplant case.

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly duped into donating one of her kidneys on the promise of a government job for her husband. Police had said the documents submitted in the case were forged.

Mohendra Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Faridabad, said that they requested the district’s chief medical officer to provide a doctor who will be part of the SIT for further investigations. “The court has granted interim bail to the kidney recipient. A notice has been issued by PGIMS, Rohtak to QRG Hospital. A three-member team headed by the medical superintendent of PGIMS will investigate the case at QRG Hospital,” he said.

Police said the committee will submit its report within 10 days. “The committee will examine documents submitted by the suspect before the surgery at the hospital,” said ACP Verma.

The director of PGIMS has also formed a three-member team, which will submit a detailed report within 10 days. All documents related to the transplant will be examined, said police.

A case was registered with the Faridabad police on December 17 against seven suspects regarding the alleged violations of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act and also forgery, said police.

Police said they have not taken any action against the kidney donor as the investigation is still underway.

Rinki Sorout, a resident of Palwal, alleged that after the surgery on August 2, she was left to die. She alleged that no one took care of her after the surgery and she had no money to bear her health expenses.

Dr Mahinder Singh Tanwar, medical superintendent at QRG Hospital said, “We have strictly complied with rules. The verified documents were re-verified by us and we had received documents notarised by government authorities”.

