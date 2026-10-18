Faridabad man held with 938 kg of illegal firecrackers on KGP Expressway

Gurugram:The Central Crime Branch of Faridabad police arrested a man and seized 937.930kg of illegal firecrackers from a pickup truck parked behind a dhaba near Atali village on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a resident of Bamni Khera village in Palwal district, was arrested on Saturday after police received a tip-off about illegal transportation of firecrackers. (Representational image)

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The accused, a resident of Bamni Khera village in Palwal district, was arrested on Saturday after police received a tip-off about illegal transportation of firecrackers, said Manjeet Yadav, police spokesperson.

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According to the police, the accused was waiting inside the pickup truck behind a local eatery near KMP Expressway between 4.30am and 6am. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 34 cardboard boxes containing different types of firecrackers, including rockets, bombs, large anar-style fireworks and aerial fireworks, police said.

Police said the accused failed to produce valid licences or permits for possessing, transporting and selling the firecrackers. He was allegedly transporting the firecrackers from Palwal to Faridabad for commercial sale.

The firecrackers were seized and a case was registered under Sections 9b (punishment for certain offences), 9b(1) (manufacturing, importing or exporting explosives in violation of the rules or licence conditions, 9(1)(b) (possessing, using, selling or transporting explosives) of the Explosives Act, 1884; and Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 223(b) (disobedience of an order by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether a large syndicate was involved. The seizure comes amid increased scrutiny of illegal storage and transportation of firecrackers ahead of the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether a large syndicate was involved. The seizure comes amid increased scrutiny of illegal storage and transportation of firecrackers ahead of the festive season. {{/usCountry}}