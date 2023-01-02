Father-son duo kills man in Haryana's Nuh over ‘homophobia’, held

A man and his son have been arrested for allegedly killing a driver and dumping his body near the KMP expressway here, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Hisar’s Kanwari village, and his son Raj Kumar, they said.

Suresh confessed to the crime and told police that he along with his son killed the driver as he called him “gay”, they said.

Read| 'Attempt to spoil image': Haryana minister on sexual harassment case against him

The duo was arrested on Sunday from Ajijpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, police said, adding they were produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

According to the police, the body of a man was found abandoned near Ghuspaithi village adjoining the KMP expressway on December 29.

The deceased was identified as Sombir (35), a native of Birahi Khurd village in Bhiwani district, they said.

Sombir and Suresh Kumar worked as drivers in a private company in Gurugram.

Suresh revealed that even after he started working in some other company, Sombir kept defaming him, police said.

Read| 'For benefit of children…': Haryana minister on using temple-mosque speakers

Following this, he hatched a plan with his son Raj to eliminate Sombir.

On December 28, the father-son duo forcibly took Sombir in a vehicle. They hit the man with stones and later strangled him and fled after dumping the body, they said.

On the complaint of the victim’s uncle, an FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station, police said.