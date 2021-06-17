Fortis to provide Sputnik jabs in Ggm from June 19

The Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, will be rolled out in Gurugram for the first time, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute from June 19. Gurugram will be the first district in Haryana to begin the inoculation of Sputnik on a pilot basis.

Doses will be initially administered to the hospital staff, said health officials on Thursday.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer (DIO), said, “The hospital had sought permission from the Haryana health department to start Sputnik V vaccination, which has now been granted. Hospital staff are likely to be vaccinated in the pilot roll-out.”

The hospital has procured the vaccine directly from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and as part of the limited pilot roll-out, it will give the two-dose vaccine in Gurugram and Mohali.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer, Fortis Healthcare, said, “Our units were only providing Covaxin and Covishield. The hospital, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, is now among the first to provide a third vaccine option (Sputnik V), with the dual objective of expanding and scaling up the vaccination drive, and also lowering infection risks to future mutations of the coronavirus.”

According to a statement issued by the hospital, “Some recent trials have shown that Sputnik V has an efficacy of more than 90%, and it will bring down symptomatic Covid-19 cases by over 90%, saving the large population in India from infections from future Covid-19 strains.”

Sputnik V, including administrative charges, has been priced at ₹1,145 per dose, according to the hospital. There is, however, no announcement on the number of doses available with the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram administration is also planning to provide Sputnik V jabs in government healthcare facilities, district deputy commissioner Yash Garg said on Thursday. “Sputnik V inoculation will start in the district soon. The administration is in the process of getting the doses under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Gurugram has more than 20 deep freezers to maintain the cold chain for the vaccine storage. A team from Dr Reddy’s Lab has inspected the arrangements, and expressed satisfaction,” Garg said in a statement issued by the administration.

During a meeting on Thursday, senior officials of the district administration and the health department said that they aim to vaccinate the maximum population before the third wave of Covid-19 strikes the district in the next few months.

“We are aiming at vaccinating the maximum number of people in the 18-45 age group to prevent the deadly impact of Covid-19. Data shows that at least 51% of the population in Gurugram has already been vaccinated. It is the highest in India,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine approved by the Centre to combat the coronavirus infection. The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had started on a pilot basis in Hyderabad on May 17, 2021. The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya Institute in Russia, and it shows over 91.6% efficacy against Covid-19. The vaccine has to be kept at -20° to -25° Celsius. It has to be kept outside for 15-20 minutes, before being administered to the people.

So far, 907,121 doses have been administered to the people in Gurugram, out of which, 12,059 doses were given on Thursday. It includes administration of at least 4,518 doses in government facilities, and 7,541 in private facilities. Across government health centres and private facilities, vaccination of the 18-45 age group has been higher than those above 45 years. Some 9,716 in the 18-45 age group, and 2,051 above 45 years took the Covaxin or Covishield doses on Thursday.