Four Delhi residents have been arrested in two separate cases of theft from parked cars in Gurugram, including one in which ₹75,000 in cash and gold jewellery were stolen from a vehicle near Banjara Market, police said on Monday.

Police said they were also investigating whether these men were involved in similar thefts elsewhere in the city. (Representational image)

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Two of the accused were arrested on Sunday for allegedly breaking the windows of two cars parked near Shankar Chowk and stealing laptops and other valuables on Saturday.

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Police identified the accused as Jaspal Singh alias Jassi alias Mogli (22), a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, and Varun alias Vihaan (23), a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, also in Delhi.

According to investigators, the two men work in the decoration department of an event management company that organises weddings and other functions. They had allegedly visited a club in Gurugram on Saturday before targeting the parked vehicles.

“They had allegedly visited a club in Gurugram on Saturday before targeting vehicles parked near Shankar Chowk and stealing valuables after breaking their windows,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at Udyog Vihar police station under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at Udyog Vihar police station under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by the victims. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have arrested the two accused from Shankar Chowk service road on Sunday. They will be produced before the court, where police will seek their remand for further investigation and recovery of the stolen articles,” Turan said.

Police said they were also investigating whether the two were involved in similar thefts elsewhere in the city.

In a similar case, two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Toyota Innova parked near Banjara Market in Sector 56 on November 1 and stealing a bag containing ₹75,000 in cash, gold jewellery and important documents.

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The accused were identified as Daksh alias Noni (24) and Rajesh alias Rohan alias Chachi (32), both residents of Madangir in Delhi.

During interrogation, the two allegedly told police that they travelled from Delhi to Gurugram in the evenings with their associates, using a scooter and a car to move around the city. They targeted expensive vehicles parked in deserted or poorly lit areas near restaurants, markets and shopping malls, investigators said.

Police recovered a scooter, an SUV, three mobile phones and a tool allegedly used to break car windows from their possession.

“They reportedly sold stolen gold jewellery and other valuables at lower prices in Delhi, while spending the stolen cash on personal expenses. We also found that Rajesh was previously involved in a theft case registered in Delhi,” said Turan.

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“Both accused were produced before the court on November 14 and taken on three days of police remand. They are being questioned about the recovery of the remaining stolen property and their possible involvement in other theft cases. Further investigation is underway,” he added.