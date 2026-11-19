Police arrested four men and busted an alleged cyber fraud racket operating from a property belonging to a former MLA in Nuh’s Punhana on Tuesday, officials said. The gang allegedly targeted people through online gambling and betting applications and received up to ₹4 lakh daily in bank accounts controlled by its members.

Kumar said the suspects were receiving large sums in bank accounts operated by them and transferring the money to other accounts on instructions received through WhatsApp. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, debit cards, cheque books and bank passbooks during the raid.

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The arrested suspects were identified as Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Akhnaka village in Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka; Farhan, from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh; Mohammad Afroz, from Deeg in Rajasthan; and Jitesh Kumar Bairwa, from Dausa in Rajasthan.

Investigators said the suspects had been operating from the premises for the past four months, receiving instructions from associates allegedly based abroad. Each was paid a monthly salary of ₹30,000, besides commissions for handling fraudulent transactions.

The debit cards, cheque books and passbooks recovered from the premises belonged to account holders in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and other states, police said.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said investigators were probing another case when they received information about the gang allegedly cheating people through online gambling and betting applications.

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{{^usCountry}} “When the team raided the premises, they found the suspects involved in conversation with victims to trap them in betting applications,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the team raided the premises, they found the suspects involved in conversation with victims to trap them in betting applications,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar said the suspects were receiving large sums in bank accounts operated by them and transferring the money to other accounts on instructions received through WhatsApp.

“They were cumulatively receiving up to ₹4 lakh every day in accounts run by them. The suspects made cash withdrawals for commission and deposited the rest in other accounts. The remaining duped money was remitted to accounts as per instructions received on WhatsApp,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly told investigators that their associates in other states recruited people to open bank accounts by offering commissions ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000.

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Once the accounts were opened, the bank account kits, including debit cards and other documents, were transported to Nuh through a gang member specifically assigned the task, police said.

Investigators suspect the racket involved a wider network operating across several states and are working to identify and trace the remaining members.

An FIR was registered against the four suspects under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act at the Nuh cybercrime police station on Tuesday, based on a complaint filed by a police official.

Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify the suspects allegedly directing the operations from abroad, police said.