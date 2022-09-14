Guru Dronacharya College student assaulted by peers
Gurugram: A student of Guru Dronacharya College on New Railway Road in Old Gurugram was allegedly assaulted on Monday outside the college gate, police said
Gurugram: A student of Guru Dronacharya College on New Railway Road in Old Gurugram was allegedly assaulted on Monday outside the college gate, police said. The injured student is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and a case has been registered at City police station against a group of students on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident took place around 1 pm on Monday. Rohit Kumar, a second-year student of the college from Damdama village, Sohna, said that he got into an altercation with a fellow student over an old issue. “When I reached the transformer situated outside the college gate after half an hour, he and his friends attacked me with sticks and iron rods, threatening to kill me,” he alleged.
“They kicked me in my stomach and I started to bleed. I raised an alarm which made passersby gather at the spot, following which the assaulters fled the scene,” he added.
Ved Pal, station house officer, City police station, said that they have registered a case after recording the victim’s statement. “We have identified the suspects and are conducting raids to arrest them. All of them are students of the college,” he said. A case under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspects.
Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP on Hindi Diwas celebrations
Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over its decision to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' which he termed as an attempt to “impose the same as the national language”. Amid the protests and anger , Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday his government is bringing in a legislation to make Kannada “mandatory” in the state.
Properties of gangster demolished Faridabad
Police and the Municipal corporation of Faridabad on Wednesday demolished the properties of a gangster who illegally constructed at least seven shops and godowns at Jamai colony in the NIT area in Faridabad. The suspect, identified as Jawed, is a close aide of gangster Manoj Mangaria. The properties demolished on Wednesday were worth ₹8 crore. Javed was arrested by Faridabad police in 2021. A ₹5 lakh reward was announced for his arrest.
Two children set out on fantasy trip to Kasarvadavli waterfall, rescued by police
Two children, who had been fantasising about a picnic along Kasarvadavli waterfall for some time, were picked by a police team when they were actually in the middle of their adventurous trip. Prathamesh Dharadev, 9, and Harsh More, 10, had seen photos of the waterfall and heard elders talking about the spot. Fortunately, a police team patrolling the waterfall spotted them and questioned them how they landed in there.
Two teen sisters found hanging from tree in UP
The bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday, police said, with the victims' family members alleging the girls were abducted, and murdered by three local men. The two sisters, aged 15 and 17, were reported missing around 2pm. The victims and the three accused are Dalits. The family went out to search for the girls.
Online prostitution racket busted in Gurugram
Gurugram police on Wednesday busted a major online prostitution racket and arrested the man in charge of its operations. Police received a tip-off last month that Prakash was placing advertisements on social media platforms for his escort services. Sadar police station received the information and found that searching 'escort service in Gurugram' on Google threw up numbers for the operations. “He sent pictures of at least 15 women and shared the price card,” he said.
