Gurugram: 24-yr-old MBA graduate duped of 17.55 lakh by loan disbursing apps

A city resident was allegedly duped through loan disbursing apps after he took an initial loan of ₹2,001, but ended up paying ₹17.55 lakh. He received continuous threat calls from recovery agents and was forced to cough up the hefty amount, police said on Friday.

Police said that the victim is a 24-year-old MBA graduate and the accused recovery agents were pressuring him to pay ₹3.61 lakh more even after he paid the huge sum of money.

Police said the young man’s morphed photographs were allegedly sent to his relatives via instant messaging applications and they were also abused and pressured to pay money on his behalf. The victim had taken a personal loan of ₹2,001 through the app on September 14 last year, said police.

Requesting anonymity, the victim alleged that the recovery agents gained access to all the numbers in his contact list, including those of his relatives, by hacking into his mobile phone with help of the apps, which he had downloaded after landing in the trap. He alleged he blocked at least 600 mobile numbers from which he received daily threat calls for repayment.

The victim said that he had come to know about getting an instant loan by submitting Pan card and Aadhaar details from a video streaming website.

“After I took the first loan of ₹2,001 and repaid it, I was allured via messages to take more loans at less interest rates,” he said. “I took another loan of ₹7,000 but the repayable amount got doubled within a fortnight due to the hefty interest rate. Thus, I was forced to take another loan to close the previous loan. Simultaneously, I also started receiving intimidating calls to repay the loans or else I will be kidnapped. This chain continued and I kept downloading one app after another and ended up taking more loans to repay the previous one out of fear and fell into a huge debt trap,” he alleged.

The victim alleged that later he realised that these were Chinese loan apps and he was cheated since the interest rates were charged on a daily basis and were exorbitant.

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 66 (punishment for computer-related offences) and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 with Cyber crime police station in Gurugram on Thursday evening, said police.

The complainant said that initially he did not reveal the incident to his parents, but after his relatives started receiving abusive calls, messages and his morphed photographs, he narrated his entire ordeal.

“My father, an ex-serviceman, gave a hefty sum from his savings for repayments. Even then, recovery agents kept making threat calls and were demanding ₹3.61 lakh more,” he claimed.

The complainant alleged that initially he received 20-30 threat calls per day but after approaching police, it dropped to one or two calls. “I have stopped picking up calls from unknown numbers after facing such harassment. I will also change my number soon,” he said.

Inspector Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said police would soon gather details of the bank accounts where the victim had repaid the loan amounts. “Police will also gather details of phone numbers from which the threat calls were made to trace the accused,” he said.

Gurugram police PRO Subhash Boken said it is a case of cheating. He said police are investigating the case and further action would be taken.