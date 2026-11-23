Gurugram:
An additional station house officer (SHO) posted at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Gurugram was arrested by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) on Sunday for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹30,000, police said.
According to investigators, the complainant, originally from West Bengal and residing in a condominium in Sector 77, alleged that a complaint related to a financial dispute over a loan repayment was filed against him in the first week of November at Shivaji Nagar police station. In return for quashing the complaint and not registering a criminal case against him, the sub-inspector (SI) allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh, the complaint stated.
Police said the amount was allegedly settled at ₹60,000.
An FIR was registered under Section 7 (public servant accepting or demanding bribe) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The SI was caught while accepting the first instalment of ₹30,000 from the complainant, police said. “The accused has been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is underway,” a police official said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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