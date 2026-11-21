Gurugram’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Friday, with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 315 from 262 a day earlier, returning to the ‘very poor’ category after five consecutive days of relatively improved air quality. Meanwhile, the city continued to experience cooler nights, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a minimum temperature of 11.6°C on Friday.

A thick layer of smog blanketed NH-48 near Sector-78, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) more less

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According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4pm data, three of the city’s four monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on Friday. Sector 51 recorded the highest AQI at 350, followed by Gwal Pahari at 316 and Vikas Sadan at 306. Teri Gram recorded an AQI of 290, in the ‘poor’ category.

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The deterioration comes amid unfavourable meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds and a shallow atmospheric mixing layer, which restrict the dispersion of pollutants, said weather scientists.

A senior IMD official said, “The reduction in the mixing layer height is making it difficult for pollutants to disperse. Delhi-NCR is expected to experience a deterioration in air quality over the next two days, with limited improvement expected in ventilation conditions.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, minimum temperatures have been declining across Haryana, with several districts recording single-digit readings. Gurugram’s NorthCap University automatic weather station recorded a minimum of 11.6°C on Friday, according to the IMD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, minimum temperatures have been declining across Haryana, with several districts recording single-digit readings. Gurugram’s NorthCap University automatic weather station recorded a minimum of 11.6°C on Friday, according to the IMD. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast a further decline of around two degrees in minimum temperatures across Haryana over the next three to four days.

In Gurugram, minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 12°C over the weekend, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 26-27°C. Dry weather is expected to continue, with dense fog likely during the morning hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The combination of falling temperatures, fog and stagnant atmospheric conditions is likely to keep pollution levels elevated across the region over the next few days, the official added.