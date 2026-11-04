Gurugram bans construction work for 16 days, orders 50% work-from-home

The district administration has banned dust-generating construction and demolition activities across Gurugram for 16 days from November 5 and directed government and private offices to operate with no more than 50% of their staff attending physically, as air pollution levels continue to rise.

A thick layer of smog blankets Gurugram, near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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The restrictions, which will remain in force until November 20, come as Gurugram’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching 319.

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Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh issued the orders on Tuesday in compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The ban covers dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition activities, including work on highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and other linear public infrastructure projects.

However, projects related to railways, metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security, defence and other projects of national importance have been exempted.

Agencies executing exempted projects must strictly comply with dust mitigation measures and the applicable Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the office attendance restrictions, Haryana government and private offices have been directed to ensure that no more than 50% of employees attend workplaces physically, while the remaining staff work from home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the office attendance restrictions, Haryana government and private offices have been directed to ensure that no more than 50% of employees attend workplaces physically, while the remaining staff work from home. {{/usCountry}}

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Industrial establishments and essential services where such arrangements are not feasible have been exempted from the attendance restrictions.

The administration has directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials to conduct daily inspections to ensure compliance. Violations will invite action under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021.

Meanwhile, three of Gurugram’s four air quality monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday.

Teri Gram recorded the highest AQI at 355, followed by Gwal Pahari at 340 and Sector 51 at 322. Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 257, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

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An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’, while readings between 301 and 400 fall in the ‘very poor’ category.