Gurugram: Cab driver held for threatening woman over fare dispute

A 26-year-old cab driver was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly demanding additional fare from a woman passenger, threatening to kill her and refusing to let her out of the vehicle when she declined to pay, police said.

Following an investigation, a joint team from Palam Vihar police station and the Sector 39 Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Yasir, a resident of Ghasera village in Nuh district. (Representational image)

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Investigators said the incident came to light after the woman shared her ordeal in a post on X on Monday. She alleged that she had booked a cab online while returning to Gurugram from Delhi airport. While the fare displayed on the app was ₹625, the driver allegedly demanded ₹1,479.

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When she refused to pay the additional amount, the driver allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened to kill her. She alleged that even after she paid the original fare, the driver locked the car and refused to let her out unless she paid ₹1,479.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the allegations and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the social media post.

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{{^usCountry}} Following an investigation, a joint team from Palam Vihar police station and the Sector 39 Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Yasir, a resident of Ghasera village in Nuh district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an investigation, a joint team from Palam Vihar police station and the Sector 39 Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Yasir, a resident of Ghasera village in Nuh district. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary investigation revealed that Yasir had allegedly registered on the cab aggregator app under the name Jamil Jahid Khan.

“The allegations will be subject to further investigation and legal proceedings,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police.