Gurugram Civil Hospital registers 17 burn cases over Diwali weekend

Gurugram’s Civil Hospital in Sector 10 recorded 17 cases of burn injuries during Diwali festivities on November 8 and 9, significantly fewer than the 63 cases reported during the corresponding period last year, according to hospital records.

Firefighters try to control a blaze at a hardware store on Khandsa Road near DAV High School, in Gurugram, on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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All 17 patients sustained burns covering between 2% and 10% of their bodies, but none required hospitalisation. No deaths or medico-legal cases were reported.

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The injuries included burns to the hands and other parts of the body. Three patients sustained firecracker-related injuries, with burns covering approximately 4-5% of their bodies.

The figures come amid heightened preparedness by the state health department, which had directed civil hospitals across Haryana to make adequate emergency arrangements ahead of Diwali.

Health minister Arti Singh Rao had issued an advisory asking hospitals to keep beds and emergency facilities ready, deploy staff round the clock, and ensure that burn, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and emergency services were adequately staffed to handle any festive-season surge.

Meanwhile, the civil hospital in Faridabad (BK Hospital) recorded seven cases of burn injuries during the Diwali period. No deaths were reported there either, according to hospital authorities.