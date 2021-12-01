Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: DTCP to introduce penalty for building plan violators
gurugram news

Gurugram: DTCP to introduce penalty for building plan violators

The department of town and country planning has proposed to impose a monetary penalty on owners of buildings/flats who make illegal additions to their structures after obtaining occupancy certificates to curb such constructions, said officials on Tuesday
(Representational image)
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has proposed to impose a monetary penalty on owners of buildings/flats who make illegal additions to their structures after obtaining occupancy certificates (OCs) to curb such constructions, said officials on Tuesday.

The department also wants that a substantial penalty should be imposed on the owners who have illegally converted their houses into guest houses in residential colonies across the city.

“The proposal is being finalised and will soon be sent to the headquarters for approval. We are planning that financial penalty, which is presently imposed on commercial properties, for building plan violations should be similarly imposed on residential segment. It will help curb any such violations,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

The DTCP officials said that at present any such violations may see withdrawal of OC and sealing of property, after which the owner seeks permission for de-sealing the property and agrees to remove illegal constructions.

In the past two weeks, the department has cancelled around 50 OCs issued to building owners for indulging in building plan violations.

RELATED STORIES

The department is also proposing that a substantial penalty be authorised against property owners, who use their houses as guest houses without permission. “A substantial penalty is needed to discourage people from converting houses into guest houses,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, Gurugram.

In a related development, an enforcement team on Tuesday visited Aloha group housing society in Sector 57 after complaints were made by residents regarding non-compliance of norms and lack of occupancy certificate to the project.

“We heard the residents and issued directions to the representative of the developer to apply for the requisite permission within one month. Other issues raised by residents will also be resolved,” said Bhath.

A representative of the Aloha Developers did not respond to phone calls and messages sent by HT for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP