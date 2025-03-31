Gurugram govt schools to get 60 smart boards, 500 set-top boxes

The district education department will install 60 smart boards across government primary schools in DLF Phase 3, Sushant Lok, Farrukhnagar, Budhera, and Sector 7, officials said on Monday. A digitally enhanced class in Nakhrola ’s govt school. (HT Photo)

Additionally, 500 set-top boxes will be delivered to these schools, providing students access to automated lesson plans and interactive audio-visual content.

Last year, 35 smart boards were installed in government primary schools. The latest batch of 60 smart boards will be installed in the near future.

“By the end of this year, more schools will be receiving digital boards for comprehensive learning,” said Manoj Lakra, district programme coordinator, education department, Gurugram, adding that the initiative is funded by Sampark foundation in collaboration with the Haryana Government.

A major highlight of this year’s upgrade is the introduction of multiple-choice quizzes, where students advance through levels and earn books, chocolates, and colours as rewards.

“The quiz format has entirely changed the energy in our classrooms. Earlier, some students were hesitant to participate in class discussions, but now, everyone wants to take part. The excitement of moving to the next level and winning prizes keeps them motivated,” said Ravi Verma, a teacher at a government school in Sector 7.

Inspired by “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” the quiz system also includes a “Phone a Friend” lifeline, allowing students to seek help from a classmate.

“This lifeline feature is not just about answering a question; it is about teamwork and mutual growth,” said Anita Sharma, a primary school teacher in DLF Phase 3.

Teachers report that the interactive format has led to better attendance and retention of concepts.

“Earlier, some students would skip school because they found traditional teaching methods dull or difficult to follow. Now, they don’t want to miss a single day,” said Meena Yadav, a teacher from Farrukhnagar.

Additionally, pre-designed digital lesson planners have been provided to teachers, ensuring structured syllabus coverage.

“The lesson planner saves time and provides us with creative ways to explain topics. In mathematics, instead of writing a formula on the board, we now have visual representations that show step-by-step problem-solving,” said Suman Lata, a teacher from Budhera.