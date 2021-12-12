Gurugram: MCG to get its new ‘green building’ in two years

The new Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office in Gurugram Sector 14 is being built with a focus on water and energy conservation and zero wastewater discharge as per the Haryana Building Code of 2017, said officials on Sunday.

The “five-star rated green building complex” will regenerate electricity through a grid-connected rooftop solar photovoltaic — converting solar energy into electricity with the help of basic semiconductor materials such as silicon — system to meet its power requirements, they said.

A green building means to apply green technologies to a building throughout its life cycle, i.e, from construction to operation to demolition, so that the negative environmental impact of buildings can be minimised as far as possible.

Officials said a state-of-the-art building automation system will be installed with energy performance monitoring, measurement and consumption, to ensure that the usage of energy is either rationed or kept at moderate levels through the monitoring data on battery management system (BMS) and smart meters.

MCG employees, common people and pedestrians will have separate access points to the building, and a high security and monitoring system will be adopted to ensure a constant supervision on all entry and exit points besides the corridors and rooms inside the building, the officials added.

“The 11-storey building is estimated to cost ₹117 crore, and there are provisions for three basement floors with a cumulative parking capacity of 466 vehicles,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

The green building will house offices for the three mayors, and a town hall for MCG house meetings with a seating capacity of 125 people.

“This project will set exemplary benchmarks in government buildings across the city, through reducing energy consumption, thereby reducing carbon footprint and saving natural resources. The proposal of the new MCG office was put up in the first in-house meeting after the 2017 MCG elections. Both MCG officials and residents of Gurugram will be benefitted as the office is located in the centre of the city,” said mayor Madhu Azad.

The green building will have four other meeting halls, waiting rooms for visitors, citizen facilitation centres (CFCs), a cafeteria, an exhibition space, a lodge for councillors, a library, an ATM and spaces for commercial shops. The new building will also have a dispensary, a crèche and a municipal auditorium with a seating capacity of 600 people. A provision has also been made for guest rooms, a gym and a dormitory for the staff in the building.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone for the new MCG office building on Friday, near Vyapar Sadan on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road. The construction of the new MCG office will take nearly two years, said the officials.

MCG has been operating from its old office in Gurugram Sector 34, located in the outskirts of the city, near Hero Honda Chowk since February 2015. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) gave the office building to the MCG on rent for ₹20 lakh per month.

