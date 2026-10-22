Gurugram on outage alert ahead of power workers’ strike

Residents in Gurugram were warned that power faults could go unattended during a three-day statewide strike by Haryana power-sector unions, scheduled to begin at 10pm on Wednesday.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday, said the goverment will appeal against the HERC’s order granting the licence and before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. (HT Archive)

Four unions leading the strike opposed the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to grant Eleven Power Private Limited a parallel distribution licence in Gurugram and Nuh, citing concerns over job security and privatisation.

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The 25-year licence allows domestic, commercial and industrial consumers to switch from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to the private supplier, subject to feasibility, once it develops its distribution infrastructure in phases, officials said.

DHBVN field employees alerted residents through WhatsApp groups about possible supply disruptions and the unavailability of repair services during the strike.

“Employees across all ranks, including contractual staff and those engaged through third-party vendors, are participating in the strike,” a senior official said. He said no staff would be available to repair faults during outages, and residents had been warned.

Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor, Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association, and a resident of Emaar Imeprial Gardens in Sector-102, said DHBVN field officials had alerted several societies.

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{{^usCountry}} “As consumers, we welcome multiple power suppliers because they give us a choice. Competition will push DHBVN to improve its services and infrastructure,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As consumers, we welcome multiple power suppliers because they give us a choice. Competition will push DHBVN to improve its services and infrastructure,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials identified the four bodies leading the strike as the Haryana Power Engineers Association, All Haryana Power Corporation Workers Union, Haryana Electricity Board Workers Union, and Haryana Power Corporation SC-ST and BC Workers Union. Several other unions were also supporting the strike, they said.

Ravinder Ghanghas, general secretary of the Haryana Power Engineers Association, said the protest was against the parallel licensing system.

“In other cities where private discoms operate, they are assigned specific areas for power distribution, mainly to domestic consumers,” he said.

Ghanghas said this was the first time Gurugram and Nuh had been opened in their entirety to parallel electricity distribution by a private firm.

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“This is effectively pushing the public sector towards privatisation, and we oppose it. We have all seen what happened to BSNL,” he said, adding that a further decision on the strike would be taken on Saturday.

Suresh Ruhil, the association’s Gurugram district president, said Gurugram generated ₹450-500 crore in monthly revenue for DHBVN.

“The discom is already making a profit, so why the haste to privatise it?” he said.

Officials said high-level talks had been held between the Haryana government and unions to avert the strike.

On Wednesday, Haryana energy minister Anil Vij, clarifying the government’s position, said no application has been sought from any private firm for electricity supply. “HERC rules allows any firm to apply for licence,” he said.

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They said Vij had invited the unions to a meeting at 3pm on Wednesday, but the associations declined, saying last-minute talks would serve no purpose.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday, said the goverment will appeal against the HERC’s order granting the licence and before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. “The goverment is ready to hire a battery of lawyers as per unions’ choice to contest the appeal,” he said, adding the Haryana goverment is completely in support of the unions on the issue and they are always welcome for negotiation on the matter. Saini directed the officials to ensure that the strike does not cause trouble to the common masses amid the festive season.