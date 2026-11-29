The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has taken action against 12 Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres in Gurugram after inspections found irregularities, including faulty testing equipment and failure to maintain mandatory records. The authority has blocked the login credentials of all 12 centres and sealed operations at three, officials said.

Three centres in Badshahpur, Sohna Road and Delhi-Jaipur Road were sealed, while nine others faced action over compliance lapses. more less

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The three centres whose operations have been sealed are located in Badshahpur, Sohna Road and Delhi-Jaipur Road. Officials said they would not be allowed to issue PUC certificates until the identified deficiencies were rectified.

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Irregularities were also found at nine other centres, including the absence of mandatory rate lists and failure to maintain records of vehicles that were issued PUC certificates or failed pollution tests. These lapses raised concerns about the transparency and reliability of the vehicle emission-testing process, officials said.

An official said centres found lacking in equipment or failing to comply with prescribed norms would not be permitted to issue certificates until they addressed the deficiencies. “With their login IDs suspended, the centres will also be unable to access the online system,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the wider pollution-control drive, officials inspected 228 PUC centres across Gurugram, of which 12 were found to have violations. Inspections were also carried out at 224 petrol pumps, where 307 vehicles arriving without valid PUC certificates were denied fuel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the wider pollution-control drive, officials inspected 228 PUC centres across Gurugram, of which 12 were found to have violations. Inspections were also carried out at 224 petrol pumps, where 307 vehicles arriving without valid PUC certificates were denied fuel. {{/usCountry}}