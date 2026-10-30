Gurugram traffic police conduct safety drives at 30 schools, warn bus drivers against violations

The Gurugram traffic police conducted road-safety awareness drives at around 30 schools across the city on Wednesday and Thursday, instructing school bus drivers to avoid stopping in the middle of roads to pick up or drop off students and warning of action against repeat offenders, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The drives were part of a citywide campaign launched on October 9 to improve traffic discipline. Initially focused on auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers, the campaign has now been extended to school transport operators.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Traffic officials said inspectors interacted with school bus drivers and transport coordinators, directing them to identify designated pick-up and drop-off points to prevent congestion near school entrances and adjoining roads. Drivers were also instructed to park buses within school premises rather than along busy roads.

Officials said drivers were advised against overtaking other vehicles and asked to use the left lane on major connecting roads. On highways and expressways, including NH-48, the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, they were instructed to use service lanes instead of the main carriageway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gurugram traffic police spokesperson Vikas Verma said indiscriminate parking of school buses was a major concern, particularly during school opening and closing hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurugram traffic police spokesperson Vikas Verma said indiscriminate parking of school buses was a major concern, particularly during school opening and closing hours. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Parking buses indiscriminately, particularly on main roads, at intersections, and in high-traffic areas, can cause congestion, inconvenience other road users, and increase the risk of accidents,” Verma said.

He said the campaign initially focused on educating drivers about traffic regulations, but repeat violations would attract penalties.

“The first step is to make drivers aware of traffic rules to ensure everyone’s safety. If they are found repeatedly violating the rules, more than 100 traffic riders deployed across the city can issue challans using the VOC app, with further action taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” Verma added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to traffic police, enforcement activities have intensified this month, with the average number of challans issued daily increasing fourfold, from around 3,000 to 12,000.