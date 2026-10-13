Gurugram traffic police impose 4.1 crore in fines in a week

Gurugram traffic police issued 37,657 challans during a special drive from October 5 to 11, imposing fines worth ₹4.1 crore through on-ground enforcement, officials said on Monday.

According to data released by the department, 21,326 fines were issued by traffic personnel on the ground, while 16,331 were generated through cameras. (HT)

According to data released by the department, 21,326 challans were issued by traffic personnel on the ground, while 16,331 were generated through cameras. The ₹4.1 crore in fines was imposed through challans issued by personnel on the ground, police said.

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Lane-change violations topped the list of camera-generated challans, with 10,445 motorists penalised during the week. Another 3,936 challans were issued for violating no-entry restrictions and 745 for speeding.

On-ground enforcement also recorded several violations. Police issued 1,469 challans for wrong-side driving, 1,409 for illegal parking and 1,472 for riding without a helmet. Another 960 challans were issued to pillion riders without helmets. Police also penalised 403 motorists for drunk driving and 234 for speeding.

Officials said the drive was part of efforts to curb traffic violations on major roads and expressways, where lane indiscipline and speeding pose risks to road users.

Police said surveillance had been stepped up on NH-48, the Dwarka Expressway and the Mumbai Expressway, with NHAI cameras and drones being used to identify motorists violating lane rules and speed limits.

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{{^usCountry}} The department also held road safety awareness programmes at 15 locations through its Suraksha Rath initiative. More than 415 residents and students were made aware of traffic rules, the use of helmets and seat belts, lane discipline and the dangers of drunk driving, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department also held road safety awareness programmes at 15 locations through its Suraksha Rath initiative. More than 415 residents and students were made aware of traffic rules, the use of helmets and seat belts, lane discipline and the dangers of drunk driving, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police urged motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid violations that endanger road users.