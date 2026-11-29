Gurugram Traffic Police impounded two motorcycles during separate enforcement drives on Saturday after finding 164 pending traffic challans worth a combined ₹7.45 lakh against them, officers said.
The violations included riding without helmets, not having valid insurance and flouting road markings.
In the first case, traffic police stopped a motorcycle for checking after its rider failed to produce the required vehicle documents. Verification revealed 31 pending challans against the vehicle, carrying fines of ₹4.84 lakh. Most of the violations were related to riding without a helmet and not having valid insurance.
In the second case, the rider was also unable to produce the necessary documents. A check revealed 133 pending challans amounting to ₹2.61 lakh. These included violations for riding without a helmet, not having valid insurance and flouting road markings.
A traffic police official said both motorcycles were impounded and moved to a designated parking facility as the riders could not produce the required documents and the vehicles had a large number of pending challans.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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