Gurugram traffic police issued 15,191 challans and impounded 121 vehicles during a special enforcement drive on Saturday, with wrong parking, wrong-side driving and improper lane changing accounting for more than 5,500 violations, officials said.
The drive was aimed at improving traffic discipline, easing congestion and preventing road accidents, the traffic police said.
Of the total challans issued, 3,711 were for wrong parking, 805 for wrong-side driving and 1,016 for improper lane changing. The police also impounded 121 vehicles found plying without number plates.
The traffic police said wrong parking obstructs the movement of vehicles, while wrong-side driving and improper lane changing pose serious risks to road users.
They urged motorists to maintain lane discipline, follow parking regulations, refrain from wrong-side driving and ensure their vehicles display number plates as prescribed under the rules. Residents were also urged to follow traffic regulations to ensure their safety and that of other commuters.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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