Gurugram traffic police issued 15,191 challans and impounded 121 vehicles during a special enforcement drive on Saturday, with wrong parking, wrong-side driving and improper lane changing accounting for more than 5,500 violations, officials said.

Gurugram traffic police impounded 121 vehicles without number plates and issued 15,191 challans for violations, with wrong parking accounting for the highest number. more less

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The drive was aimed at improving traffic discipline, easing congestion and preventing road accidents, the traffic police said.

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Of the total challans issued, 3,711 were for wrong parking, 805 for wrong-side driving and 1,016 for improper lane changing. The police also impounded 121 vehicles found plying without number plates.

The traffic police said wrong parking obstructs the movement of vehicles, while wrong-side driving and improper lane changing pose serious risks to road users.

They urged motorists to maintain lane discipline, follow parking regulations, refrain from wrong-side driving and ensure their vehicles display number plates as prescribed under the rules. Residents were also urged to follow traffic regulations to ensure their safety and that of other commuters.