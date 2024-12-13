Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on December 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 13, 2024, is 16.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.02 °C and 21.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.14 °C and 22.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 211.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Gurugram weather update on December 13, 2024
Gurugram weather update on December 13, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 14, 202416.50Sky is clear
December 15, 202419.05Sky is clear
December 16, 202419.27Sky is clear
December 17, 202420.38Sky is clear
December 18, 202420.78Sky is clear
December 19, 202420.24Sky is clear
December 20, 202419.32Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.61 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.39 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.82 °C Light rain
Bengaluru22.13 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad24.29 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.0 °C Broken clouds
Delhi16.53 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On