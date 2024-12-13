Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.14 °C and 22.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 211.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days: Gurugram weather update on December 13, 2024 The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 13, 2024, is 16.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.02 °C and 21.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.14 °C and 22.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 211.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 14, 2024 16.50 Sky is clear December 15, 2024 19.05 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 19.27 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 20.38 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.78 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 20.24 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 19.32 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.39 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.82 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.13 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.29 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.0 °C Broken clouds Delhi 16.53 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.