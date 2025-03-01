Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.08 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 1, 2025, is 23.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.08 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Gurugram weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.93 °C and 29.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 23.33 Light rain March 3, 2025 27.15 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 27.36 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 27.10 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 23.85 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 26.40 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 29.08 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.