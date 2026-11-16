Gurugram: Fire guts 25 shops at Pataudi woollens market

Gurugram: Around 25 shops were gutted after a fire broke out at the woollens market at Ramlila Ground in Pataudi early Sunday, fire department officials said.

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The fire spread rapidly through the market, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees. At leastsix fire tendersfrom Pataudi and Manesar were sent to the spot. No casualties were reported, officials added.

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The fire was reportedly noticed around 4 am, when a woman heard a noise and woke to find the market engulfed in flames. She alerted others in the area, but the fire had already spread, said officials.

Shopkeepers told officials that there were no electricity wires, gas stoves or other fire-related equipment at the market.

A senior fire department official said an investigation is underway.”The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be established and will become clear after the investigation,” he said.

The market is set up each year in the eastern part of Ramlila Ground from November and February. This year, it opened on November 4 under the banner of the Himalayan Tribal Trade Association, with stalls run by traders from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.