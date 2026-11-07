Gurugram’s 100-road upgrade drive nears deadline, agencies report 90% progress

With the November 7 deadline for upgrading 100 roads across Gurugram under the “30-Day Challenge” approaching, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have completed nearly 90% of their assigned work, officials said on Friday.

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The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has also nearly completed work on the five roads assigned to it in Sector 29, according to a statement issued by GMDA.

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The progress was reviewed on Thursday by DS Dhesi, principal advisor to the Haryana government on urban development, during the 14th district-level coordination committee meeting.

Under the initiative, 100 roads, each at least 500 metres long, were identified for improvement within 30 days. Of these, 75 fall under MCG, 20 under GMDA and five under HSVP.

MCG chief engineer Vijay Dhaka told the meeting that nearly 90% of the civic body’s assigned work had been completed.

GMDA officials said about 90% of its work, including pruning roadside trees, repairing footpaths and beautifying green belts, had been completed. Large decorative flower pots are also being installed along prominent roads.

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{{^usCountry}} HSVP officials said work on all five roads in Sector 29 was nearing completion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSVP officials said work on all five roads in Sector 29 was nearing completion. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also reviewed infrastructure-related complaints received through social media. Officials from the agencies said these were being addressed within the prescribed timelines.

The campaign was launched on October 8, following a review meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on October 2, during which he directed officials to undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive and improve roads and footpaths across Gurugram. Chief principal secretary to the chief minister Rajesh Khullar subsequently set a 30-day deadline for upgrading 100 roads in the city.