Gurugram: After six consecutive days of “very poor” air quality, the city’s average AQI improved to 283 on Sunday, moving into the “poor” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

People seen wearing pollution mask at Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

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Experts, however, cautioned that the air quality could worsen in the coming days.

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Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) has consistently stayed above 300 for most of the period following Diwali, peaking at 345 on November 9, the day after the festival.

The AQI was 323 on November 10; 301 on November 11; 320 on November 12; 324 on November 13, and 340 on November 14.

On Sunday, data from the city’s four air quality monitoring stations showed varying pollution levels. NISE Gwal Pahari recorded an AQI of 292 (poor), while the readings at the Sector 51, Teri Gram and Vikas Sadan stations stood at 247, 294 and 300, respectively.

PM2.5 concentrations across all four monitoring stations also remained considerably above prescribed limits. NISE Gwal Pahari and Teri Gram recorded the highest concentration at 250 µg/m³ each, nearly 17 times the WHO’s recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 µg/m³ and over four times the CPCB’s permissible limit of 60 µg/m³.

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{{^usCountry}} Sector 51 recorded 170 µg/m³, over 11 times the WHO guideline, while Vikas Sadan recorded 150 µg/m³, 10 times the recommended limit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sector 51 recorded 170 µg/m³, over 11 times the WHO guideline, while Vikas Sadan recorded 150 µg/m³, 10 times the recommended limit. {{/usCountry}}

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Among other cities in the NCR, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 270 (poor) on Sunday, followed by Noida at 250 and Faridabad at 242.

Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 227, while Greater Noida and Meerut recorded readings of 211 and 201, respectively.

Gurugram, with an AQI of 283, recorded the highest pollution level among these cities, despite the improvement from the previous day.

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya told HT, “The improvement in air quality can be attributed to western disturbances, which brought light rainfall across western Rajasthan, southern Haryana and Delhi, along with higher wind speeds over the past two days. With no western disturbances expected in the coming days, the AQI is likely to deteriorate again. Sunday was probably the best day for air quality, and conditions are expected to worsen ahead.”