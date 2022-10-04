Haryana CM Khattar meets investors in Dubai for ‘global city’ project

In a bid to attract investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ‘Global City and Logistics Hub’ project in Gurugram, a high-level delegation led by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a roundtable conference in Dubai on Monday.

The ‘Global City and Logistics Hub’ project is being developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and is aimed at redefining the concept of urban development. An official spokesperson said that the project will showcase what cities of the future will look like through its sustainability focus, future-oriented infrastructure planning and design.

The roundtable was conducted to understand and consider valuable inputs and seek interest of real estate developers prior to official launch of the project, the spokesperson said. Similar conferences were conducted in the past in Gurugram and Mumbai with Indian stakeholders.

The chief minister in his address said the state government wanted to develop the project in the central business district of Gurugram with an intensive focus on modern technology, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure and ease of living.

“The creation of this unique, modern and urban ecosystem would act as fulcrum for new technology and innovation”, Khattar said, adding that it would position Gurugram on the global map.

Khattar said that it will be a mixed-land use project and will be developed on about 1,080 acres of land.

The real estate developers who attended the conference included Sobha Realty, Nakheel, Emaar, Lulu Group, DP World, Sharaf Group, Ellington Properties, Dubai Investments, Gulf Islamic Investments, Al-Marjan, Al-Hamra, Tabreed, Danube Properties, Dalands Properties and Tabreed.