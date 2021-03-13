IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities

The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST

The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore. This was announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in his budget speech on Friday.

The state government has been working on developing a film city for the last two years and, in 2018, it had come up with a film policy for Haryana to boost local production and provide latest facilities to filmmakers from across the country, who want to produce films in the state.

“We plan to promote filmmaking across the state and facilities for the same would be created. We plan to develop two film cities, one at Pinjore and another at Gurugram, to give a boost to this industry,” said Khattar in his address.

Earlier on January 15, the CM had announced the plan to develop a film city and said that project would be developed on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Satish Kaushik, a Bollywood veteran, who is also the chairperson of Haryana Film Promotion Board, said that setting up film cities in Gurugram and Pinjore will give a boost to local artists and technicians. “The entertainment industry is expanding across the country. Local culture, traditions, language in Haryana can be utilised by the industry at both the local and national levels,” said Kaushik, adding that recent films shot in Haryana have won both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Kaushik, who hails from Mahendragarh district in Haryana, further said that right incentives, subsidies and ensuring single-window clearances would ensure the success of the film policy and the two film cities.

Earlier Khattar on January 15 had also announced that a state-level award will be given to artists in Haryana to encourage their work and to promote arts. In January 2020, the state government had changed the name of Haryana Film Cell to Haryana Film Promotion Board and the name of the High Powered Committee was designated as Governing Council.

The decision to set up a new film city has been welcomed by the city-based businessmen and politicians, who said it was a timely decision and would promote both culture and artists and bring in business as well. “Several small films and advertisements were already being shot in Gurugram and setting up a film city is only a logical decision. It will not only promote local culture and art but also create job and business opportunities in the state,” said Rao Inderjit Singh, Gurguram MP.

Realtors, meanwhile, said that government’s proposal to develop a film city was a boon for the region. “Creation of a film city will make a positive impact on Gurugram’s realty market and new employment opportunities will also be generated,” said Ashish Sarin, CEO, AlphaCorp.

As per the film policy of 2018, films have been accorded the status of industry and granted benefits under the enterprise promotion policy of the state. It also made provisions for a single-window system, incentives for producing local films, promotion of film shoots in Haryana, provision for security to filmmakers, holding award functions, preventing piracy and several other measures to boost the industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
With 88 new cases of Covid-19 being reported in the past 24 hours, the city recorded its sharpest spike in the past two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Over 1 lakh Gurugram residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab since the inoculation first started on January 16, officials from the health department said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
A 34-year-old businessman was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag on Thursday evening in Sector 15, Part-2, said the police, adding that the bag contained 60,000 cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The city received light rain accompanied with strong winds and lightning on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Forest guards stopped the pruning of a Peepal tree in DLF Phase-1 on Friday claiming it was illegal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
In a society that puts a lot of onus on being “numero uno (number one)”, the stigma of being “Patient Zero” and that too of a dreaded disease like Covid-19 was life-altering for a 27-year-old resident of Sector 9, Gurugram
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Haryana chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of a Global City in Manesar and townships near major expressways near Gurugram, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram’s battle against Covid-19 is a year old today

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A year ago on March 13, around 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster Kaushal files petition demanding protection from fake encounter

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Gangster Kaushal on Thursday filed a petition in a local court, seeking protection from his rivals as well as officers of Gurugram Police, alleging the possibility of a fake encounter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The district administration has proposed additional changes to the restoration plan of John Hall — a colonial structure at Civil Lines — that is scheduled to undergo renovation and conservation as part of a three-year-long memorandum of understanding(MoU) with a private company in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
At least six hospitals in the city will start round-the-clock vaccination service from March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Property owners and residents of U Block in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday held a meeting, where it was decided to voluntarily prevent illegal constructions in the area and also curb commercial activities being carried out without any permission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Green court gives last chance for clearing legacy waste at landfill

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a petition concerning legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site on March 9, has given authorities the last chance for ensuring “meaningful action on the ground level” by April 7 to clear the waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP