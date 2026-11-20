The Haryana government may consider bringing a proposal before the state cabinet to formulate a policy barring private companies from electricity distribution in the state, officials said on Thursday. The move is intended to prevent future legal complications arising from the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to grant a parallel distribution licence to a private firm.

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Officials said such a policy could provide a longer-term safeguard if the government’s direction to HERC to keep its October 19 order granting a parallel distribution licence in abeyance is withdrawn or set aside by a court.

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The government had issued the direction under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, citing public interest.

Officials said the proposal was discussed during a meeting between energy minister Anil Vij and representatives of power sector unions. The discussions centred on bringing a proposal before the cabinet to formulate a permanent policy on private participation in electricity distribution in Haryana.

Ravinder Ghanghas, general secretary of the Haryana Power Engineers Association, said the unions wanted the government to formulate a clear policy to prevent adverse consequences in the future.

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{{^usCountry}} “The entire scenario, in which HERC put the 25-year parallel distribution licence granted to a private firm on hold following the government’s direction, has led to litigation that could continue for several years, regardless of the eventual outcome,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The entire scenario, in which HERC put the 25-year parallel distribution licence granted to a private firm on hold following the government’s direction, has led to litigation that could continue for several years, regardless of the eventual outcome,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ghanghas said a permanent policy was necessary to prevent the entry of private players into the state’s electricity distribution sector.

“We have discussed the issue with the minister, who has assured us that he will look into the possibility of framing a policy to bar private players in the sector,” he said.

Vij, however, said discussions on formulating such a policy were at a preliminary stage and that no decision had been taken.

“Any decision will be taken only after detailed discussions and meetings with the higher authorities,” he said.

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The minister added that the government would take all necessary legal steps in connection with the dispute arising from HERC’s decision to grant a parallel distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited (EPPL).

The discussions come as EPPL has approached the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), challenging HERC’s October 28 order keeping its earlier decision to grant the company a parallel distribution licence in abeyance for as long as the state government’s direction remains in force.

During the first hearing on Wednesday, APTEL did not grant the company immediate relief by staying HERC’s October 28 order.

The dispute had triggered a strike by power sector unions, which began at 10pm on October 21 and caused widespread electricity outages across Haryana.

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The strike was called off on October 23 after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that private players would not be allowed into the state’s power distribution sector and directed HERC not to implement its order granting the parallel distribution licence anywhere in Haryana.