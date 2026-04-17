Heatwave advisory issued in Gurugram; Hospitals told to prepare for surge in cases

The district’s health department on Thursday issued a public health advisory for heat wave amid rising mercury levels over the past four days, officials said. The advisory warned residents to stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated.

The advisory issued under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) framework, warned residents to stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated. Officials reported that the season’s highest temperature of 40.6°C was recorded on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A senior official at the health department said that daily monitoring of heat stroke, OPD visits for heat-related symptoms, emergency admissions and water-borne disease spikes will be tracked at civil and sub-divisional hospitals in the districts. “Based on the cases, dedicated wards of four to five beds will be set up at five major health facilities in the district,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, the heat-related illness will be tracked at seven sites located at Medanta, Paras, Civil Hospital Sector 10, Fortis, Kriti, Artemis, and Pushpanjali in the district. “Hospitals have been advised to stock up electrolytes, icepacks, and IV fluids (normal saline, RL) and essential emergency drugs, along with cooling protocols followed at emergency wards,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

Dr Lokveer added that hospital administration has also been directed to explore external support to increase water and air cooler capacity as per directives issued by the directorate of health services in Haryana. “Ambulances will remain on stand by at the hospitals for emergency admissions and transportation,” another senior official said.

Meanwhile, the advisory warned the residents about “heat stress” and related conditions, with some people from vulnerable groups such as infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and physically ill patients, at a higher risk.

Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 20.3°C and a maximum temperature of 40.6°C on Thursday, according to IMD. The district also recorded a 1.5°C rise in maximum temperature over 24 hours from 39.1°C on Wednesday at 5.30pm. It was 39°C on Tuesday.

The forecast indicates that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. No heat-related cases have been reported in the district so far.