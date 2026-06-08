The respite from soaring temperatures may be short-lived as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heatwave conditions may return this week. The weather office has issued a yellow alert for intense heat in Gurugram from Tuesday till Thursday, accompanied by dry weather. Heatwave likely to return as IMD issues yellow alert for Gurugram

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum of 38°C, a two-degree drop from the day before. IMD forecast mercury levels to climb by four to five degrees within the next three days. “Gurugram will largely remain unaffected by a weak atmospheric whirlpool over north Haryana and nearby areas, extending around 1.5 km in the atmosphere. While there is a possibility of gusts over the next few days, temperatures are likely to go up to 43°C on Wednesday,” an IMD official said.

The weather office has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kph at isolated places in Gurugram on June 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) at NorthCap University recorded gusts up to 35 km/h at 7.30pm.

The minimum temperature was logged at 22.7°C at 8.30am on Sunday, the lowest in Haryana. The minimum temperature was logged at 25.1°C on Saturday.

Sunday brought a slight drop in temperature, but higher humidity made it muggier. Relative humidity rose to 40-60 per cent, up from 33-54 per cent on Saturday.

The district’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 134 on Sunday, with three of the four air quality monitoring stations at NISE Gwal Pahari (152), Sector-51 (192), Vikas Sadan (149) logging “moderate” levels at 9pm, while the Teri Gram station recorded AQI at 54, in “satisfactory “ range, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer App. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 173 at 4pm, in “moderate” category.

Amid approaching heatwave conditions in Gurugram, the district administration on Sunday urged residents to follow advisories issued by the health department. “Sunwalkers, athletes, children, the elderly, and the sick are particularly vulnerable. The elderly and children should be given special care during the increasing heat,” Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said.

The health department had earlier warned residents to stay hydrated and refrain from staying outdoors during afternoon hours till heatwave conditions improve. Officials said no heat stroke cases were reported at the district’s government-run medical facilities over the past two weeks.