Haryana drafts new building code to allow EV charging in basements

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has proposed amendments to the Haryana Building Code 2017 to allow the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across residential and commercial real estate projects in the city and throughout the state, according to a DTCP notice issued on Monday. Move comes after fire dept flagged basement chargers as unsafe; amendment aims to allow them with safeguards as EV adoption rises in Gurugram and beyond. (Shutterstock)

The department has also proposed to allow EV charging points in basements and stilt parking areas subject to compliance with fire safety norms, the notice stated.

Officials said that stakeholders, including residents, RWAs, developers, and flat owners, can email their feedback to tcpharyana7@gmail.com by May 26.

“The number of EVs in the city is rising, which necessitates adequate EV charging infrastructure across commercial and residential projects,” a senior DTCP official said.

The notice states that all commercial buildings — including shopping complexes, malls, hotels, and office spaces with parking capacity for at least 10 cars — will be required to install at least one EV charging point for every three parking slots. The notice further stated that all these parking spaces must be EV-ready, with necessary conduits in place for future expansion.

For residential buildings, DTCP has proposed at least one charging point for every five parking slots. These buildings must also ensure EV readiness in their infrastructure.

The proposed amendments also allow for the installation of EV charging stations in basement and stilt parking areas, subject to compliance with fire safety norms.

“The electric charging spots (ECS) may be provided in basement and/or stilt floors subject to adherence to suitable fire safety norms,” stated the notice issued by DTCP director Amit Khatri.