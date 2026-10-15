HSPCB fines official over waste dumping in Kharkhara

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹25,000 on the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Dharuhera for open dumping of solid waste in Kharkhara village and discharging stormwater into a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) green belt, officials said on Wednesday.

A field officer inspected the site on October 7 and found evidence of open solid waste dumping, along with stormwater from the village flowing into the HSVP green belt, the order stated. (HT)

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In an order dated October 7, the board’s regional office in Rewari directed the BDPO to deposit the amount within seven days. It also directed the Kharkhara sarpanch to stop discharging stormwater into the green belt immediately.

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The action followed a complaint by Kharkhara resident Parkash Yadav, which the board received on October 4.

A field officer inspected the site on October 7 and found evidence of open solid waste dumping, along with stormwater from the village flowing into the HSVP green belt, the order stated.

“The pollution board found serious violations of the waste management rules at the site. If the BPDO fails to deposit the fine, legal action will be taken against the offenders,” said a senior HSPCB official, on the condition of anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The board cited the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 4, 2024, in an ongoing case concerning waste management in Haryana. It warned that non-compliance could invite further action under the tribunal’s directions and the rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board cited the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 4, 2024, in an ongoing case concerning waste management in Haryana. It warned that non-compliance could invite further action under the tribunal’s directions and the rules. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav’s petition concerning waste disposal in Kharkhara is pending before the NGT’s principal bench. The tribunal has sought responses from the HSPCB member secretary, the gram panchayat sarpanch, and the Rewari deputy commissioner. The next hearing is scheduled for December 2, officials said.