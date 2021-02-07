HSVP to carry out large-scale drive against encroachments

Taking a cue from the department of town and country planning(DTCP), which has carried out large-scale demolition drives against illegal colonies in recent times, officials of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said that it will also start a similar concerted drive against illegal encroachments on its own land as well as against violations carried out by plot owners. As a part of this campaign, HSVP on Thursday removed encroachments from a vacant plot in Sector 52.

The department also said that it has been able to make 1,000 plots free from litigation in sectors 52 to 57 and added that it will be removing encroachments from these plots as well. The authority has also asked allottees to take possession of their plots at the earliest.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer 2, HSVP, said that a detailed survey was carried out last one month in which plots, green belts and sites owned by authority that have been encroached upon or illegally occupied were identified. “We have decided that properties owned by HSVP would be cleared from such encroachments on a priority basis. This week, we carried out anti-encroachment drives at two spots and will carry out more such drives in the coming weeks,” said Kalia.

The authority has also asked the sector residents to share information regarding encroachments in their areas so that action can be taken against such violations. “The encroachments along the roads and on the green spaces would also be removed,” said Kalia.

As part of this anti-encroachment drive, the enforcement team of HSVP removed illegal encroachments on its land in Sector 52, where a house was being constructed illegally, said officials. An enforcement team on Thursday stopped the construction work being carried out on the plot of land and sealed all the walls and gate of the plot.

HSVP officials said that around 400 square yards of land adjacent to the plot was lying vacant but it was being encroached upon and a house was being constructed on it. Kalia said that the matter came to light when the owner of the adjacent plot constructed a house and applied for occupancy certificate. “The property has been sealed and detailed probe is being conducted into the registry and other documentation. We are probing this matter so that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

SK Rana, sub-divisional officer, HSVP, said that the site has been sealed as the structure was being built on HSVP property.

The enforcement team of the authority also cleared a plot of land in Sector 46, on which a cow shelter was being operated illegally. Officials said that illegal shops had also been constructed at the site.

HSVP official said that around 2,000 square yards plot was encroached upon for the last several years and the site was cleared from encroachments with the help of a large police team. Before taking action, the cows present at the shelter were shifted. The shops constructed on the site were also demolished along with other illegal structures, said officials.

Officials added that they have also asked the police department to keep a close watch on the authority’s properties so that these plots are not encroached upon illegally. “We will work closely with residents’ welfare associations and the police department to identify and remove encroachments,” said Kalia.