Nuh: Nearly two months after a BJP leader allegedly received death threats and phone calls demanding ₹5 crore in extortion, police arrested a third suspect in connection with the case on Friday, officials said on Sunday.

Investigators said the caller also allegedly threatened to kill the BJP leader and his family if the demand was not met. (Representational image) more less

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Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Mukim, a resident of Bai village.

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“Mukim was produced before a court on Friday, which granted four days of police remand. The investigation is on to trace other suspects and establish the wider network involved in the case,” said Krishan Kumar, Nuh police spokesperson.

Earlier in October, police had arrested Akash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Farid, a resident of Bai village.

According to police, the BJP leader, a resident of Bai village, and currently living in Nuh, received a call from an unknown number on the night of September 27. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs and demanded ₹5 crore within two days.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the caller also allegedly threatened to kill the BJP leader and his family if the demand was not met. They added that the suspects called again, allegedly reiterating the extortion demand and pressured the victim to respond with a yes or no. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the caller also allegedly threatened to kill the BJP leader and his family if the demand was not met. They added that the suspects called again, allegedly reiterating the extortion demand and pressured the victim to respond with a yes or no. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the leader’s complaint, police registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS and initiated an investigation.