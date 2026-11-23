Nuh: Nearly two months after a BJP leader allegedly received death threats and phone calls demanding ₹5 crore in extortion, police arrested a third suspect in connection with the case on Friday, officials said on Sunday.
Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Mukim, a resident of Bai village.
“Mukim was produced before a court on Friday, which granted four days of police remand. The investigation is on to trace other suspects and establish the wider network involved in the case,” said Krishan Kumar, Nuh police spokesperson.
Earlier in October, police had arrested Akash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Farid, a resident of Bai village.
According to police, the BJP leader, a resident of Bai village, and currently living in Nuh, received a call from an unknown number on the night of September 27. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs and demanded ₹5 crore within two days.
Investigators said the caller also allegedly threatened to kill the BJP leader and his family if the demand was not met. They added that the suspects called again, allegedly reiterating the extortion demand and pressured the victim to respond with a yes or no.{{/usCountry}}
Investigators said the caller also allegedly threatened to kill the BJP leader and his family if the demand was not met. They added that the suspects called again, allegedly reiterating the extortion demand and pressured the victim to respond with a yes or no.{{/usCountry}}
Following the leader’s complaint, police registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS and initiated an investigation.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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