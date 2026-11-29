Gurugram

Police identified the suspect as Vipin Singh, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Dhauj, Faridabad. He was in a relationship with the 19-year-old woman, a second-year BCom student at a Delhi University college. (Representative photo) more less

Days after a 26-year-old man allegedly poisoned his 19-year-old girlfriend to death in Faridabad’s Sector 37, police on Saturday arrested the suspect from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, officers aware of the matter said.

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Police identified the suspect as Vipin Singh, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Dhauj, Faridabad. He was in a relationship with the 19-year-old woman, a second-year BCom student at a Delhi University college.

Police said Vipin wanted to marry the woman, but her parents were against it. He, therefore, planned to kill her and then die by suicide. However, he backed down after allegedly poisoning the woman to death on November 23.

According to police, the woman’s parents last saw her at 9am on November 23, when she told them she was going to college. However, after she did not return and could not be reached by phone, her parents filed a missing person’s complaint at Dhauj police station the same evening.

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{{^usCountry}} The next day, housekeeping staff found her dead in a hotel room in Sector 37 and alerted the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next day, housekeeping staff found her dead in a hotel room in Sector 37 and alerted the police. {{/usCountry}}

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A team of investigators and forensic experts reached the spot and recovered the woman’s bag, a poisonous substance, and a suicide note left by Vipin, police said. They added that the note stated Vipin would “jump into the Agra canal to end his life.”

Vipin’s motorcycle was also found in the hotel’s parking lot.

Police said they identified the woman using her ID card, traced her parents, and found that she had been reported missing. A murder case was registered at the Dhauj police station.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that Vipin had asked the woman to meet him in the hotel.

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Yadav said, “She booked a room and reached there from her house on November 23. Vipin also reached the hotel after purchasing the poisonous substance. He mixed it in a glass of water and gave it to the woman, who died soon after.”

Yadav said the original plan was that Vipin would also drink the poison, but he did not. “He then fled to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his native place. He was arrested on Saturday and taken on three-day police remand after production before a court in Faridabad,” he added.

Police said the woman’s parents supported Vipin after he lost his parents during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.