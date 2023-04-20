Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram man gets son booked for hiding illegal weapon

Gurugram man gets son booked for hiding illegal weapon

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Apr 20, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Police said Ram Niwas owns 1.25 acres of land in the village and has two sons. The suspect — the elder son — wanted to sell the entire property over which he used to frequently quarrel

A 52-year-old man got his son booked for allegedly hiding a pistol at their house in Pataudi’s Daulatabad Kuni, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the matter came to light when the suspect Manoj, 32, had a fight with his mother Shakuntala on Monday night over their family property.

On the father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, said police. (Representational Image)
On the father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, said police. (Representational Image)

Police said the suspect’s father, Ram Niwas, was returning home from his field when he saw his wife and son involved in a bitter fight. Police said that Niwas tried to intervene which angered his son who threatened to shoot him. Learning that his son had kept a country-made pistol hidden at their home for several weeks, Ram Niwas contacted the police control room.

However, before the patrolling team could reach the spot, the suspect fled. With help from the suspect’s father, police searched the house and retrieved the illegal pistol.

On the father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, said police.

Police said Niwas owns 1.25 acres of land in the village and has two sons. The suspect — the elder son — wanted to sell the entire property over which he used to frequently quarrel.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were trying to trace the whereabouts of the suspect and arrest him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police complaint house village father mother land gurugram police pistol property control room fight + 10 more
police complaint house village father mother land gurugram police pistol property control room fight + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out