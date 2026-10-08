MCG flags 1,625 illegal PGs operating across Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has flagged 1,625 illegal and unauthorised PGs operating across the city without proper licenses, registrations and fire safety-clearences, officials said on Thursday.

In most cases, officials found that these buildings accommodate far more occupants than their intended capacity (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

MCG officials said that these properties, identified after field inspections, are categorised as PGs under the “special category” on the Urban Local Bodies No Dues Certificate portal.

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According to officials, these residential properties were originally intended for single-family use. However, they were allegedly converted into PGs without obtaining the required safety clearances or statutory approvals.

In most cases, officials found that these buildings accommodate far more occupants than their intended capacity.

“A letter was also issued on October 1 to the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) to take immediate action,” said an official of MCG.

According to the letter, seen by HT, 276 illegal PGs are operating in the HSVP sectors, 492 in the licensed colonies, 856 illegal PGs in the MCG area, and one under HSIIDC area.

“Such unauthorised PG operations are creating serious concerns relating to overcrowding, fire safety, sanitation, parking, waste management, structural safety as well as overall safety and security of residents,” said Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner, MCG.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are going to impose property tax penalties against them as per law. The concerned licensing authorities will take other appropriate action,” Jaluka added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are going to impose property tax penalties against them as per law. The concerned licensing authorities will take other appropriate action,” Jaluka added. {{/usCountry}}

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The letter states that MCG will also establish an effective mechanism through which residents can report illegal or overcrowded PG accommodation in their areas.

Meanwhile, HT had reported in September that an ongoing fire department survey had identified 666 PGs operating without fire safety clearances and essential fire-fighting equipment.

In the survey, officials noted that several PGs had expired fire extinguishers installed and only one narrow exit, raising safety concerns for those living there.

Meanwhile, under the National Building Code (NBC) and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act regulations, buildings taller than 15 metres must obtain a fire NOC and install fire safety systems such as extinguishers, water pipelines, fire alarms, sprinklers and smoke detectors.