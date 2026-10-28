MCG flags defects in 3 crore South City-1 road recarpeting project, orders repairs within 3 days

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has found five discrepancies in recarpeting work on internal roads in South City 1, including inadequate bitumen content, insufficient layer thickness and improper surface preparation, after residents alleged that the roads had begun deteriorating within weeks of work starting on a project estimated to cost around ₹3 crore.

The roads in blocks I to Q were taken up for recarpeting around October 8. During a spot check on Tuesday, HT found loose gravel, uneven patches and stones scattered across stretches, with dust accumulating on the surface. (HT Photo)

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An inspection by the civic body on Monday also flagged inadequate cleaning, uneven road levels and improper scraping of existing surfaces. On Tuesday, MCG issued a letter to the contractor, directing it to rectify the shortcomings within three days, according to the communication seen by HT.

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The roads in blocks I to Q were taken up for recarpeting around October 8, with the work scheduled to be completed by November 7. During a spot check on Tuesday, HT found loose gravel, uneven patches and stones scattered across stretches of the internal roads, with dust accumulating on the surface.

“These roads were taken up for repair after much request, and even then, within just weeks, the gravel is coming up. No proper work is done on the roads, and even the waste from the construction and demolition (C&D) debris affects commuters every day,” said Sagar Bhola, president of the South City 1 residents’ welfare association (RWA).

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{{^usCountry}} Tanuveer Kaur Sabarwal, the RWA’s joint secretary, alleged that the new roads were in worse condition than the old ones. “The older roads were better than the new ones. The roads have started breaking off in parts. The contractor did not even scrape off the base layer before recarpeting the street,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanuveer Kaur Sabarwal, the RWA’s joint secretary, alleged that the new roads were in worse condition than the old ones. “The older roads were better than the new ones. The roads have started breaking off in parts. The contractor did not even scrape off the base layer before recarpeting the street,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents also alleged that bitumen had not been laid properly, leading to cracks appearing on the road surface.

Following the complaints, a group of residents met MCG joint commissioner Ashish Singla on Friday, seeking intervention. Singla directed executive engineer Sandeep Dhundwal to look into the matter.

Dhundwal subsequently asked the sub-divisional officer and junior engineer concerned to inspect the roads and assess the quality of the work. Their report identified five shortcomings: improper scraping of existing surfaces, inadequate brooming and cleaning, insufficient thickness of the bitumen macadam layer, uneven road levels and inadequate bitumen content in the mix.

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Dhundwal told HT that the contractor had been asked to address the deficiencies within three days. “If the contractor fails to take corrective measures, appropriate remedial action will be taken against him as per the contract norms,” he said.

The directive comes before the project’s scheduled completion, leaving the contractor three days to rectify the defects flagged by MCG.