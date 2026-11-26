The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued 1,420 challans and imposed fines totalling ₹52.42 lakh for civic and environmental violations between November 1 and 25, officials said on Wednesday. Construction-related violations and non-compliance with dust mitigation norms accounted for more than half the penalties imposed.
The highest number of challans — 576 — were issued for the use of banned polythene, attracting fines totalling ₹4.56 lakh, officials said.
The civic body issued 45 challans for violations of construction-related regulations and 59 for non-compliance with the municipal commissioner’s directions on dust mitigation, imposing fines of ₹15.40 lakh and ₹14.75 lakh, respectively.
Another 23 challans were issued for transporting uncovered construction material, attracting fines of ₹1.15 lakh, while 21 violations related to construction and demolition (C&D) waste attracted penalties totalling ₹4.40 lakh.
Waste burning accounted for 109 challans and fines of ₹5.45 lakh, while 74 instances of water wastage attracted penalties totalling ₹1.25 lakh.
Officials said 227 challans were issued for spitting in public places, with fines totalling ₹22,700, while 189 challans were issued for failure to use dustbins, attracting penalties of ₹94,500.
Another 21 violations involving littering, illegal dumping and unauthorised connections to stormwater drains attracted fines of ₹2.10 lakh. The civic body also penalised 46 people for smoking in designated no-smoking zones, imposing fines totalling ₹9,200.{{/usCountry}}
Another 21 violations involving littering, illegal dumping and unauthorised connections to stormwater drains attracted fines of ₹2.10 lakh. The civic body also penalised 46 people for smoking in designated no-smoking zones, imposing fines totalling ₹9,200.{{/usCountry}}
Other violations included 16 cases of open defecation, attracting fines of ₹8,000, two septage-related violations ( ₹50,000), two cases involving illegal meat shops ( ₹10,000) and two instances of urinating in public places ( ₹1,000). Three cases of discharging animal dung into drains attracted fines of ₹15,000, while a bulk waste generator was fined ₹25,000 for littering or dumping waste.
“Activities such as burning waste, using banned polythene, violating dust control norms and littering in public places will not be tolerated. Officials will conduct regular inspections and take action against violations in accordance with the rules,” MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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