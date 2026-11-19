The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)’s plan to establish a temporary construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at the ecologically sensitive Aravalli Biodiversity Park, to clear massive piles of illegally dumped debris, has drawn sharp objections from residents who fear the move could further damage the area’s fragile ecology and aggravate dust pollution.

Explaining the reasoning the behind the decision, MCG additional commissioner Yash Jaluka said the volume of waste accumulated at the bio park site made transporting it to another processing facility difficult. (HT Photo)

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The proposal came on Tuesday, after years of unchecked dumping in the Aravallis, where four large mounds of construction debris have accumulated in an ecologically sensitive area. Residents have repeatedly complained about illegal dumping and the civic body’s failure to prevent it.

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Officials said the MCG has identified Aravalli Biodiversity Park and Wazirabad as locations for two temporary mobile C&D waste processing plants, which are proposed to operate for two years. The corporation’s finance and contracts committee approved ₹6.64 crore for each facility on Tuesday.

Each plant will have a capacity to treat 500 tonnes of C&D waste daily, officials said.

Residents of DLF Phase-3 have opposed the proposal, citing the potential impact on the Aravalli ecosystem and nearby residential neighbourhoods. They said the access route to the dumping site passes through the residential lane of V-10, and operating a processing facility could increase the movement of dumpers, causing congestion and dust pollution.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohan Singh, a DLF Phase-3 resident, said the decision could threaten both residents and wildlife in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohan Singh, a DLF Phase-3 resident, said the decision could threaten both residents and wildlife in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is unfair to residents living close to Aravalli Biodiversity Park. It poses a threat to several species of animals and birds inhabiting the area, including squirrels. This is a poor decision by the MCG,” he said.

“The authorities failed to prevent illegal dumping, and now the area’s ecology will pay the price. Had the MCG acted promptly, taken action against those responsible and strengthened enforcement to prevent further dumping, the situation would not have reached this stage,” Singh said.

Another resident, Shikha Chauhan, said the area once had ponds but have since been transformed into a dumping site, with four large mounds of construction debris now occupying the space.

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“Setting up a C&D waste processing facility so close to residential areas is likely to further aggravate pollution levels. A steady increase in the movement of dumpers and trucks carrying construction debris would add to dust pollution, particularly if the vehicles are not properly covered,” she said.

Rakesh Rathore, another resident, said the proposal raised concerns about waste transportation practices.

“In a city like Gurugram, where violations involving the transportation of construction waste are already a concern, the lack of proper green net coverings on vehicles could worsen the situation. Residents are already struggling with high AQI levels and deteriorating air quality, and the proposed facility could further add to our woes,” he said.

HT has repeatedly reported on illegal dumping and enforcement lapses in the Aravallis. Residents alleged that dumpers without registration plates continued to use the V-10 residential lane to deposit construction debris.

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On October 12, HT reported that tractor-trolleys and rickshaws without registration plates frequently entered and left the dumping site through the residential lane between 7am and 10am and again between 6pm and 9pm.

Explaining the reasoning the behind the decision, MCG additional commissioner Yash Jaluka said the volume of waste accumulated at the site made transporting it to another processing facility difficult.

“Ideally there should not be a waste processing facility in the Aravalli biodiversity park, but this is the only viable option we have to remove the existing C&D waste piles. It is a temporary set up, and within two years, we will be able to process at least 300,000 tonnes of C&D waste,” he said, adding that all necessary clearances were in place.

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Jaluka said the civic body would also strengthen surveillance to prevent further illegal dumping.

“We will also close some of the boundaries through which these tractor-trolleys are entering to dump C&D waste. We received administrative approval on Tuesday, and tender will be floated by this month,” he said.

He added that CCTV cameras would be installed in and around the area to monitor illegal dumping.

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