Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 24 locations across the city for Chhath Puja celebrations on Sunday amid the four-day festival running from November 13 to 16.

MCG prepares 24 ghats across Gurugram for Chhath Puja on Saturday

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The civic body is undertaking cleaning and other arrangements at the ghats ahead of the Sunday celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

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The preparations include cleaning the ghats and adjoining water bodies, removing accumulated garbage and debris, and deploying sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness during and after the celebrations. MCG has also directed officials to ensure that devotees have access to the necessary facilities at the identified locations.

On Friday, MCG additional commissioner (headquarters) Ravinder Yadav issued directions asking all joint commissioners to ensure that arrangements at the ghats within their respective jurisdictions get completed on time. Field officials have also been instructed to coordinate with other departments to ensure the work is carried out smoothly.

The 24 locations identified by the civic body include Labour Chowk in Sector 5, New Palam Vihar near Bajghera police station, Shakti Park, Kanhai village, Devi Lal Colony, Sector 15 Part 2, Surat Nagar Phase 2, Kadipur Community Centre, Saraswati Enclave, Basai pond and Chakkarpur village.

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{{^usCountry}} Other locations include the Sheetla Mata Temple parking area, Om Vihar, Rajendra Park, Panjeri Plant in Sector 5, Shyam Kunj, Maruti Kunj, Shiva Enclave, Dev Nagar Part 2, Dhankot, Vatika in Sector 82, Ryan Enclave and Sneh Vihar at Chandrashekhar Park in Bhondsi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other locations include the Sheetla Mata Temple parking area, Om Vihar, Rajendra Park, Panjeri Plant in Sector 5, Shyam Kunj, Maruti Kunj, Shiva Enclave, Dev Nagar Part 2, Dhankot, Vatika in Sector 82, Ryan Enclave and Sneh Vihar at Chandrashekhar Park in Bhondsi. {{/usCountry}}

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MCG officials said arrangements are being made according to the requirements for individual locations, with particular attention to the cleanliness of the water bodies and surrounding areas. Sanitation workers have been assigned to ensure that waste does not accumulate at the sites during the festival.

Officials said the corporation’s focus was to provide devotees with clean, safe and orderly spaces to offer prayers. Cleaning arrangements will also continue after the celebrations to prevent waste from piling up around the ghats.

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Gurugram Police has also deployed around 3,000 personnel across 73 locations in the district ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 and 16 to ensure law and order. Of these, 11 venues are in the East zone, 32 in the West, 14 in the South and 16 in Manesar. Police said adequate personnel, including women officers, will be stationed at all puja venues, while plainclothes personnel will monitor suspicious activities and watch for anti-social elements.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made to manage the expected rush of devotees and prevent congestion around the venues. Police station heads have been directed to brief personnel and check deployments regularly, while the intelligence and security wings will maintain surveillance at puja sites. The police commissioner has appealed to devotees to celebrate the festival peacefully and follow police instructions.