The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will make all work orders accessible through its official website within a week, allowing residents to scrutinise project costs, contractor details and completion deadlines, officials said. The move is aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the execution of civic projects across the city.

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Officials said that public access to work orders would enable residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to monitor the progress and quality of development works in their neighbourhoods and report discrepancies.

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Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner of MCG, said the civic body had earlier faced technical issues with the Haryana Engineering Works Portal (HEWP), which prevented its integration with the MCG website.

“The issue has now been resolved, and the portal will be linked to the MCG website within a week, allowing residents to access work orders and view details of projects, including contractors, costs and timelines,” he said.

The HEWP is an online platform used by Haryana government departments to manage engineering and infrastructure projects, including tendering and issuance of work orders.

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{{^usCountry}} Public access to work orders has been a long-standing demand of Gurugram residents, who have argued that the lack of information on sanctioned projects hampers public scrutiny of civic expenditure and project execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Public access to work orders has been a long-standing demand of Gurugram residents, who have argued that the lack of information on sanctioned projects hampers public scrutiny of civic expenditure and project execution. {{/usCountry}}

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Savita Devi, a resident of Sector 46, said the lack of access to work orders had made it difficult for residents to track civic projects in their neighbourhoods or hold contractors accountable for delays and poor-quality work.

“Residents often remain unaware of the details of projects being carried out in their areas, including the approved cost, scope of work and completion timelines. Making work orders publicly accessible is a welcome move as it will bring greater transparency and allow RWAs and residents to monitor development works and raise concerns if the work does not meet the prescribed specifications,” she said.