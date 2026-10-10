Nehru Stadium to get indoor gymnastics hall

The sports department is set to upgrade the Nehru Stadium’s gymnastic facility with an indoor hall and modern equipment to ensure uninterrupted training, officials said on Friday.

According to the district sports department, site surveys have been completed and the project is in the final stage of approval.

According to the district sports department, site surveys have been completed and the project is in the final stage of approval.

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According to a gymnastics coach at the stadium, located in Civil Lines, is unevenand lacks a roof,making it unsuitable for several artistic gymnastics activities. Around 100 athletes currently train at the existing facility. Athletes have to contend with interruptions during adverse weather, while the uneven surface and a lack of a dedicated indoor facility limit their training options, the coach said.

The coach added that the ground has one open gymnastics space, and a small arrangement has been made in the conference room for indoor practice.

The proposed hall will have separate spaces for different gymnastics disciplines, with the necessary apparatus installed to improve training conditions. A shed will cover the facility, allowing athletes to continue practising during unfavourable weather.

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{{^usCountry}} District sports officer Aarti Kohli said the project was being taken forward to improve the facilities available to players at Nehru Stadium. The department is working on the proposal, with the necessary approvals awaited before work can begin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District sports officer Aarti Kohli said the project was being taken forward to improve the facilities available to players at Nehru Stadium. The department is working on the proposal, with the necessary approvals awaited before work can begin. {{/usCountry}}

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The plan also includes improvements to other facilities at the stadium, including a dedicated hostel for athletes and repair of grounds.

The proposed facility comes amid renewed attention on gymnastics and the need to improve training infrastructure following India’s performance at the 2026 Asian Games. India had only one representative in the gymnastics segment, who finished sixth, according to the brief provided by the sports department.

There are around 3,000 gymnastics athletes in Haryana, with around 100 students in Nehru Stadium alone.

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Haryana has had a consistent presence in national gymnastics competitions over the past five years, with Gurugram emerging as a contributor, particularly in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

At the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand in February 2025, Haryana won seven gymnastics medals, including two silver and five bronze. Yogeshwar Singh won silver in the individual all-around and floor exercise, while Gurugram-linked gymnasts, including Life Adlakha and Dhruv Chaudhary, featured among the medal winners.

At the national artistic gymnastics championship in Pune, Singh won three gold medals, while Kumari Niranjan secured bronze on the balance beam. In February 2026, Haryana’s women won 46 medals at the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, comprising six gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze. Gurugram also sent nine gymnasts to the 38th National Gymnastics Championship in 2025.