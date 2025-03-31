Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nuh: land row leads to brawl between two families, 18 hurt

ByDebashish Karmakar
Mar 31, 2025 11:46 PM IST

At least 18 injured in a family clash in Nuh's Tirwada village over an old property dispute. Police maintain peace; no complaints filed yet.

At least 18 people got injured after a clash between two groups of a family in Nuh’s Tirwada village on Monday morning, police said.

On Monday, after everyone was returning from Eid prayers, the two groups fought. (Representational image)
On Monday, after everyone was returning from Eid prayers, the two groups fought. (Representational image)

Investigators said the clash was a fallout of an old property dispute among the family.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer of the Bicchor police station, said that the enmity was between two cousins Mohammad Rashid and Mohammad Sajid from Tirwada. “One of the sides has rented out a family plot on which a shop was built in Tirwada several months back. This is the root cause of the dispute between them. A month back, one of Rashid’s supporters was arrested by the police in a case and he suspected that either Sajid or his supporters played a role in tracing his location,” Singh said.

On Monday, after everyone was returning from Eid prayers, the two groups fought. Five of the injured men have been identified as Mohammad Miru and Hafiz from Rashid’s side and Mohammad Khurshid, Ashmin and Noor Mohammad from the opposite side, while others are yet to be identified.

“The situation is completely peaceful now. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. We will soon arrest the suspects involved in the clash,” Vijay Partap Singh, superintendent of police, Nuh, said.

Police said they haven’t received any complaint so far, so no case has been registered.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Nuh: land row leads to brawl between two families, 18 hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On