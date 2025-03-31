Nuh: land row leads to brawl between two families, 18 hurt

At least 18 people got injured after a clash between two groups of a family in Nuh’s Tirwada village on Monday morning, police said. On Monday, after everyone was returning from Eid prayers, the two groups fought. (Representational image)

Investigators said the clash was a fallout of an old property dispute among the family.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer of the Bicchor police station, said that the enmity was between two cousins Mohammad Rashid and Mohammad Sajid from Tirwada. “One of the sides has rented out a family plot on which a shop was built in Tirwada several months back. This is the root cause of the dispute between them. A month back, one of Rashid’s supporters was arrested by the police in a case and he suspected that either Sajid or his supporters played a role in tracing his location,” Singh said.

On Monday, after everyone was returning from Eid prayers, the two groups fought. Five of the injured men have been identified as Mohammad Miru and Hafiz from Rashid’s side and Mohammad Khurshid, Ashmin and Noor Mohammad from the opposite side, while others are yet to be identified.

“The situation is completely peaceful now. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. We will soon arrest the suspects involved in the clash,” Vijay Partap Singh, superintendent of police, Nuh, said.

Police said they haven’t received any complaint so far, so no case has been registered.