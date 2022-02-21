OPD facility at Sheetla Mata Medical college to begin from Sept’ 23: CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that OPD facilities at the Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram will begin in a phased manner from September 2023.

He said the hospital will be built on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to provide the residents of Gurugram with super speciality healthcare facilities at an affordable cost.

According to Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the hospital will comprise 650 regular beds. Besides this, there will also be 30 emergency beds, 40 ICU beds and 50 beds in the trauma centre. The hospital will be constructed according to green building principles.

Khattar reviews Parivartan project

Chief minister Khattar also reviewed the Parivartan project launched in August last year to promote e-auto rickshaws in Gurugram during a meeting with officials concerned at the PWD rest house on Sunday. As part of the project, incentives are given to drivers who buy e-autos to replace their diesel or petrol autos.

The CM interacted with representatives of the Haryana auto driver association and said that air pollution, a big issue in Gurugram, had led to the launch of Parivartan.

“I have received a letter regarding the problems and difficulties faced by you (the auto driver association),” said Khattar, adding that according to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years cannot ply in the NCR region.

Drivers will be given sufficient time to change their autos, said officials.

Officials said a camp will be organised on March 10 in which auto drivers can apply for new e-autos by exchanging their old autos.

They will be given ₹7,500, along with a certificate by the scrap agency, said Khattar.

The chief minister said that when an auto driver tries to buy an e-auto, he will receive ₹30,000 from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram once he displays the certificate, in addition to ₹35,000 under a Central government scheme. The registration fee for his new e-auto will also be waived. The auto driver will also be assisted by banks so he can finance the new e-auto, said the chief minister.

Khattar also announced that the first auto driver who applies for the above process will be given a cash reward of ₹21,000. “We will strictly enforce the ban on the plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years from April 1,” he said.

He also said that about 100 stations would be provided by MCG for charging e-autos. Besides this, private agencies will also be able to set up charging points.