The Gurugram regional transport authority (RTA) impounded 3,216 end-of-life vehicles below the BS-IV emission standard between January 1 and November 19 this year as part of its efforts to curb vehicular pollution, officials said. The authority also sealed 40 pollution testing centres for using faulty equipment to issue emission certificates.

The transport department has also conducted 41 awareness programmes targeting transport companies, residents and drivers’ unions to educate them about regulations governing end-of-life vehicles and the environmental impact of their continued use. (HT Archive) more less

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All the impounded vehicles, including private and commercial vehicles, complied with Bharat Stage (BS)-I, BS-II or BS-III emission standards, officials said, adding that five mobile enforcement teams comprising 12 personnel each have been deployed across the city.

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“Any end-of-life vehicle spotted by our teams is promptly impounded,” assistant district transport officer-cum-transport assistant commissioner Harender Veer said.

The transport authority has also issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) for over 750 BS-IV vehicles to facilitate their transfer outside the National Capital Region (NCR). The impounded vehicles are yet to be sent to scrapping centres.

“The aim is to phase out all vehicles below the BS-IV emission standard,” a transport department official said.

The department has also conducted 41 awareness programmes targeting transport companies, residents and drivers’ unions to educate them about regulations governing end-of-life vehicles and the environmental impact of their continued use.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 349 authorised pollution under control (PUC) testing centres in Gurugram, over 100 have been inspected and 40 sealed after being found using faulty equipment, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 349 authorised pollution under control (PUC) testing centres in Gurugram, over 100 have been inspected and 40 sealed after being found using faulty equipment, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pollution testing centres use faulty machines to check vehicle emissions and issue certificates merely to complete the procedure,” a transport department official said.

Officials said faulty equipment is seized and notices are issued to the operators of the centres concerned.

“If we do not find their response satisfactory or find that the centre is repeatedly using faulty machines to issue PUC certificates, its licence will be suspended,” the official added.

“We are supporting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in their efforts to control pollution in the National Capital Region. All centres will be inspected individually and faulty machines will be seized. We are also checking goods vehicles. Those found carrying uncovered construction material are being fined immediately,” Veer said.

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He added that fines totalling ₹2 crore were imposed on such vehicles in October.